Sheikh Rasheed ordered to vacate Lal Haveli within a week

RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board Sunday directed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique to vacate Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi within seven days.
In the eviction notices to the sheikh brothers, Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan warned that the occupied property will be evicted with the help of police if not vacated within the specified timeframe.
He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19.
Khan said that several hearings have been held in this regard, however, Rasheed and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents.
US President Joe Biden termed Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous countries in the world", alleging its nukes lack...
FIA officials had sought eight-day extension in PTI leader Azam Khan Swati's physical remand to recover Twitter...
Imran Mani Butt who accompanied Ishaq Dar at US airport warns against abusive behaviour against officials representing...
US president alleges Pakistan has "nuclear weapons without cohesion"; FO official calls remarks "unnecessary"
WB president Malpass stresses importance of predictable economic policies to restore macroeconomic stability
Police have recovered bodies of four people including a cop during the last three days