Sheikh Rasheed ordered to vacate Lal Haveli within a week

Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board Sunday directed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique to vacate Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi within seven days.

In the eviction notices to the sheikh brothers, Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan warned that the occupied property will be evicted with the help of police if not vacated within the specified timeframe.

He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19.

Khan said that several hearings have been held in this regard, however, Rasheed and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents.