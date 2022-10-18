Court issues stay order against eviction of Lal Haveli

Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: A district and sessions court in Rawalpindi Tuesday issued a stay order temporarily stopping Evacuee Trust Property Board from evacuating the Lal Haveli — residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed.

On October 16, the board directed AML chief Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days. Rasheed, however, challenged the notice in court on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court fixed October 24 as the date of hearing the case while the last date for vacating Lal Haveli was October 19. In view of this situation, the former interior minister filed a fresh petition in the same court seeking a stay order against the evacuation notice.

During the hearing, Rasheed's counsel Abdul Razzaq apprised the court and said that the name of Lal Haveli was used under the guise of rental shops.



The deputy administrator, under the government’s pressure, served an illegal notice on his client, argued Rasheed’s counsel and pleaded with the court to declare the orders null and void.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the hearing.

After a brief break, the local court announced the ruling, suspending the Evacuee Trust Property Board’s October 12 orders for 15 days. “The petitioner has the right to appeal within 15 days of the eviction orders,” read the verdict.