Allegations against Zardari: Police ask Sheikh Rashid to explain his position

ISLAMABAD: The police have given the last chance to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sh Rashid to explain his position on the complaint of a PPP leader that he is propagating the narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that former president Asif Ali Zardari has hired a terrorist outfit to assassinate him.

“Sheikh Rashid has submitted a reply at the Aabpara police station and deviated from his version narrated on private television, saying that he had given his version on the statement given by Imran Khan,” sources said. “I am unaware about any conspiracy narrated by Imran Khan against him,” Sh Rashid, deviating from his claim, said in the explanatory letter. The police have rejected Rashid’s clarification, saying that he has to appear in person to join the inquiry. “The FIR against him would be lodged under sections 150/151 PPC for propagating conspiracy against Zardari,” sources said. The officers engaged in the investigation have summoned Sh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 or the police authorities will register the first information report (FIR) against the former federal minister. “Sheikh Rashid is showing no interest in the probe and avoiding to join the investigation,” the sources added. A local leader of PPP, Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, lodged a complaint with SSP (Operations) saying on 27th January, 2023 he watched an interview of Sheikh Rashid on a private TV channel who was publicising the allegation levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against former president Asif Ali Zardari that he hired services of a terrorist outfit for his killing. The complainant said that Sheikh Rashid claimed that he has evidence to prove the conspiracy and he could disclose the plan. Raja Inayat, in his written complaint said that Sheikh Rashid has created danger for the lives of the former president and other leaders of PPP.