BTS' J-Hope shares his healthy night routine tips with ARMY

BTS’ J-Hope shared his healthy bedtime routine with ARMY in his recent ‘Good Night’ interview with Weverse, Koreaboo reported.
The 27-year-old singer said that “Before I go to bed, I tend to plan out what I’m going to wear tomorrow. If I think about it the next morning, it takes too much time.”
He further said that “It doesn’t take me too long to fall asleep. I scroll on my phone and when I feel sleepy, I put it down and fall asleep within the next 3 to 5 minutes. Just like that!”
J-Hope said he preferred less clothing while he sleeps, added: “I don’t really like wearing anything uncomfortable. So, I try to wear something that’s as least cumbersome as possible. These days I wear shorts and I tend to sleep shirtless.”
"It depends on how I’m feeling that day. If I feel a cold coming and I feel like I have to keep my body warm, I’d wear a light T-shirt. But usually, I tend to sleep shirtless," he explained.
