Harry Styles reportedly fawns over Shania Twain after parting ways with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles is reportedly eyeing "married" Shania Twain after parting ways with Olivia Wilde.

An insider told National Enquirer that the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, does not have any issues with dating women older than him after romance with Wilde, 38.

“Harry just fawns over Shania," an insider said, adding that the former One Direction band member “had a huge crush on her when he was a little kid."

The source went on to allege that Styles "can't believe his luck that he gets to hang out” with Canadian singer and songwriter now.

Even though the report of Styles crushing on Twain aren’t confirmed yet, however, she called performing with him during Coachella "one of the highlights" of her career in an interview with Today.

The From This Moment On singer said she first met Styles "he was just really on his way up" and they "stayed in touch ever since."

"He invited me to the Coachella performance,” she added. “We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

The source further said that Twain can understand how it feels like to have crush on someone older as she “had a crush” on Elvis Presley “when she was a kid.”

“But she never got to meet him,” the source shared, adding, “So she understands how Harry might feel.”

But “it's a little different for Harry" as “Shania is still as hot as she was when Harry developed his boyhood crush,” the outlet shared.