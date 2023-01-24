Kylie Jenner rocks Givenchy noose necklace, leaves fans perplexed  

Kylie Jenner stepped out in Paris and sparked yet another fashion-fueled controversy with Givenchy’s noose-like necklace.
The Kardashians star, 25, on Monday, was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace. She paired the Givenchy jewelry piece with an electric blue figure-hugging dress and sparkly pink boots, also by Givenchy.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped pictures of her outfit on Instagram. She gave fans a detailed look at her outfit.
However, the controversial accessory grabbed massive attention on the internet. Kardashians fans took to social media and reacted with comments, “This is disgusting. Omg." Another fan wrote, "wrong in so many ways."
Kylie previously landed in controversy after stepping out in a black velvet gown with a massive fake cut-off lion head attached to the front. She wore the dress to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.
The faux lion head was sewn onto the bodice of Kylie's dress. She completed the look with gold-toed shoes and a croc-skin bag.
The first part of 'You' premieres on Netflix on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon starrer 'Air' will be theatrically released before heading to Prime Video
Miley Cyrus beau Maxx Morando is uncomfortable with singer’s obsession with ex Liam Hemsworth, insider
James Gunn sets the record straight regarding fans' speculation on casting marvel actors in DC films
Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24 million for her concert in Dubai
"This year is one of the more unknown years," said Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis.