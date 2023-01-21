Prince Harry admits he became 'Friends fanatic' after suffering panic attacks

Prince Harry in his book Spare admitted that he became a huge fan of the super-hit sitcom Friends.
Referring to his cheekier and funnier side of personality, the Duke of Sussex said that he ‘was a Chandler’.
In his book, Prince Harry said that Friends became his constant companion when he suffered panic attacks, and withdrawing from public life.
He weighed in on the 2016 incident when he crashed at Courtney Cox's (Monica) house. "I found the idea of crashing at Monica's highly appealing," he wrote. "And amusing."
Calling himself a "Friends fanatic," Harry admits having a crush on Courtney. "I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler," Harry noted.
"I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?” Harry added.
