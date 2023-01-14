Emma Roberts roped in to star and executive produce Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife

Emma Roberts is roped in to star and executive produce Hulu series Second Wife as she reteams with showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Emma Roberts, who is also working with Meaghan Oppenheimer for another series, is starring alongside Lucifer actor Tom Ellis in the romantic comedy.



According to Daily Mail, the announcement comes at the time of the season two renewal of Oppenheimer's first project, Tell Me Lies, with the Scream Queens star, where she served as the creator, executive producer and showrunner alongside her.

This will be the first time that Oppenheimer, 36, will work with husband Tom Ellis, who is cast opposite Roberts.

Oppenheimer and Ellis will be celebrating their fourth anniversary in June.

Second Wife, based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name, is looked up as a dark comedy, focusing on the upheavals of a blended family, while exploring intimacy, failure, and second chances.

Roberts will Sasha who escapes her life in New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis).

The romantic comedy will drop on January 27, 2023.