Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid join in Yolanda Hadid's boyfriend Joseph Jingoli to sing 'Happy Birthday'

Yolanda Hadid rang in her 59th birthday with daughters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid singing her Happy Birthday, joined in by her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
Dutch model, Yolanda Hadid appeared elated in the Instagram stories when her daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as her beau Joseph Jingoli sang the Happy Birthday song.
According to Daily Mail, the trio helped Yolanda carry her delicious looking cake for the duration of the traditional tune.
The celebration was held at a dimly lit restaurant. Yolanda asked each of her daughters to blow out the candles for her, however, both Gigi and Bella disagreed and responded, "No you just do it."
The mother-of-three bundled up in a cosy brown oversized jacket and pants. She also brushed back her blonde hair and tied in a ponytail.
