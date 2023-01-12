Prince Harry cheers 'Go Gingers' as he describes his red-head kids

Prince Harry is opening up about his children's striking resemblance to Princess Diana.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he sees his mother in both of his children.

"Here's another lovely family photo. Your daughter, Lilibet, your son, Archie, of course your wife, Meghan. Your daughter Lilibet is named in her honor," Colbert said before asking: "Having children helps us remember those that we've lost. Do you see your mother or your grandparents in any of your children?"

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" Prince Harry joked as the studio audience laughed.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry interjected, referencing his maternal side of the family. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

"Go gingers," he added.