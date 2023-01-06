North West, Kim Kardashian dance to Taylor Swift beats despite Kanye’s long-standing rift

 
Friday January 06, 2023
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West share dancing video to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’

By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have just rocked to Taylor Swift’s music despite Kanye West’s feud with the actor.

The TV mogul’s 9-year-old shared the video to TikTok barely a few hours ago.

The lighthearted indoor dance-off is part of Kim and North’s joint TikTok account.

What has social media riled up however, is the decision to add a Taylor Swift dance despite the well-known feud between North’s father Kanye (Ye) and the Shake it Off creator.

Check it out Below:

