North West, Kim Kardashian dance to Taylor Swift beats despite Kanye’s long-standing rift

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have just rocked to Taylor Swift’s music despite Kanye West’s feud with the actor.

The TV mogul’s 9-year-old shared the video to TikTok barely a few hours ago.

The lighthearted indoor dance-off is part of Kim and North’s joint TikTok account.

What has social media riled up however, is the decision to add a Taylor Swift dance despite the well-known feud between North’s father Kanye (Ye) and the Shake it Off creator.

Check it out Below:







