North West, Kim Kardashian dance to Taylor Swift beats despite Kanye’s long-standing rift

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have just rocked to Taylor Swift’s music despite Kanye West’s feud with the actor.
The TV mogul’s 9-year-old shared the video to TikTok barely a few hours ago.
The lighthearted indoor dance-off is part of Kim and North’s joint TikTok account.
What has social media riled up however, is the decision to add a Taylor Swift dance despite the well-known feud between North’s father Kanye (Ye) and the Shake it Off creator.
Prince Harry spoke to a psychic about Princess Diana's connection
Prince Harry talks about his first time being with a woman
Prince Harry angry because pre-memoir interviews fail as book leaks
Prince Harry talks about losing mother Diana during early years of life
Prince William wants to respond to Harry's claims but palace thinks it could not be smart move from the future King
Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her