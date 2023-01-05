Naveed's lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate(L), accused of attack on PTI long march, Naveed(R) — screengrab/Twitter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged the Wazirabad incident to create hype for the party's "Haqeeqi Azaadi" long march that started on October 27, 2022, said suspect Naveed's lawyer.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in his lower limbs due to firing during his party's "Azadi March" rally in Gujranwala's Wazirabad area on November 3, 2022. A suspect named Naveed Bashir was arrested at the crime scene right after the incident.

"PTI itself launched the attack to hype up the long march", Bashir's lawyer, Advocate Mian Dawood, said in a press conference in Lahore.

Dawood said that the joint investigation team was changed at the behest of Khan when he didn't like the members.

He said that efforts are being made to twist the facts stated in the Police Diary for the case.

"JIT is not making the evidence, collected from the crime scene, part of the investigation," he said, adding that the JIT and Imran Khan conspired to ruin the case.

Dawood said there is no need to extend the accused's remand. He added that authorities are trying to take the statement of their will by making the accused's mother sit in front of him in extremely cold weather.

Dawood added that PTI is refraining from going to court because they staged the incident. He added that they do not accept that Imran Khan has suffered any injuries amid the Wazirabad attack as these PTI are quick to tell lies. He added that PTI staged the Wazirabad incident to rejuvenate the long march.

Dawood said they are considering prosecuting Muazzam Gondal's murder against Imran Khan and his guard. He added that Muazzam's murder could not be attributed to Naveed.

He said that these people have been talking about a second and third shooter since yesterday, but Imran Khan's guard's weapon killed Moazzam. But, the guard's weapon was not given for forensics.

It is to be noted that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that the investigation proved three assailants were involved in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Imran Khan's guards fired no shot, and 3 types of weapons were used in the attack on Imran Khan, i.e. there were three attackers; the plan was to kill Imran Khan and spread chaos.