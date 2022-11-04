The suspected attacker of Imran Khan before he was arrested. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

KARACHI: Political leaders, powerful quarters and members of civil society have all condemned the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan during the long march. They said it was painful, distressful and a conspiracy against the country. However, the extent of political divide can be gauged from the fact that each side is blaming the other without any evidence or proof.

The social media platforms are being used to express anger over the armed attack on PTI chairman and to raise questions and accuse each other. PTI leaders Qasim Khan Suri asked in his tweet that how six bullets from a pistol killed one person and injured 14 people, adding the bullets fired by the attacker standing below the container could not pierce through the heavy metal sheet.

Suri said the attacker wanted to distract people’s attention to let the snipers fire from a higher position. A social media user said the attack was an international conspiracy to cause bloodshed in the country, advising Pakistanis to stay peaceful and thank The Almighty for saving Imran’s life.

A social media user warned Imran Khan not to give the incident a political colour and that of extremism, saying, “Vawda Sahib will tell all when asked.” Another demanded Qasim Suri, Amin Gandapur, Pervaiz Elahi, IGP Punjab and security chief of Imran be investigated.

A social media user said, “Those being blamed for attempt to murder are not weak in their marksmanship and planning. It’s your provincial government, probe them and arrest them”. Another said why Imran Khan was in such a hurry to accuse three people. It seems that all was pre-planned. “Had any agency intended so, Imran would have not survived the attack”.

Some social media users said a bullet fired from a pistol could not pierce through the sheet of the container. The attack was made with full planning as the man who held pistol fired the bullet to attract the attention of people towards him.

Some lambasted the Punjab government for its inefficiency in providing security to Imran Khan. Some social media users are asking who masterminded the attack. Is it the PTI itself? Who wants a civil war in the country by blaming the security institutions?

Another tweet said the attack took place in Punjab ruled by Imran’s own party and Imran’s own security failed to protect him. The tweet alleged it was Imran’s move for his popularity, besides charging the Punjab Police chief.

In various other messages, it was stated that the Punjab government should be questioned about the attack; a burst was fired but only the pistol firer was caught; if not apprehended now, Imran would become another Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; the attacker was MNA Alamgir’s guard, etc.

A few social media users are quoting the Gujrat RPO as having said that police had warned the PTI leaders about the threat a day earlier and advised them to install bulletproof glass shield on the container, but they ignored the warning.

Shama Junejo tweeted that Asad Umar named a general officer while Fawad Chaudhry incited rioting outside Peshawar corps commander’s residence, adding these people are anti-Pakistan. Tayyab Baloch wrote that having seen that Imran Khan plotted the attack drama to evade consequences of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

A social media user wrote that Senator Ejaz Haider knew in advance about the attack, so he should be investigated. Anchor Kamran Khan advised Imran Khan to decide in 24 to 48 hours that he would be give call for a decisive march, and added that it would difficult for the government to survive masses’ rage.

Shahbaz Gill said Rana Sanaullah had been threatening with words like head would be crushed, so he should be arrested. Anchor Imran Riaz also called for arresting Faisal Vawda and Rana Sanaullah. Journalist Cyril Almeida said the PPP had learnt from attacks on Benazir Bhutto. He advised the PPP to give the bomb and bulletproof truck to Imran when he resumes his long march.