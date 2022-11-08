In this picture taken on on November 4, 2022, former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. — AFP

The PTI has rejected the FIR against attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's life during the party's anti-government rally, calling it "a mockery of Supreme Court's order" as the police finally registered case following the top court's directive, several days after the assasination bid in Wazirabad.



With insistence on registration of FIR as per demands, the PTI shows no intent to step back without "achieving target". However, the party has changed its plans for a third time and will now be resuming its long march from Thursday instead of Wednesday following a brief pause due to Khan's injury in an attempt on his life last week.

Islamabad Capital City Police has warned of legal action against protests without permission in the federal capital ahead of the resumption.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on PTI's long march.

November 8, Tuesday

11:19am — Musarrat Cheema says 'no govt official important' than Imran Khan

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema said that "no government official could be more important than the leader who bagged over 20 million votes and with whom the future of this country is affiliated".

"Present yourself for investigations. Why hiding (the matter) when no crime has been committed," she wrote in a tweet.

10:30am — PTI continues protest in Rawalpindi

The PTI is continuing its protest in the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi.

The demonstration has caused a traffic jam on Murree Road, forcing the public to use the service road.

10:00am — PTI leaders reject FIR, term it 'mockery of law'

PTI leaders rejected the FIR, saying that it was "nothing but a piece of paper" as it does not meet their demands.

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said that the FIR was a "complete distortion of law", and urged SC to take notice of the matter.



A similar reaction came from other party leaders.

Fawad Chaudhry condemned that the FIR doesn't name the three nominated by Imran Khan. The PTI will only accept an FIR if the names of the three high officials are on it.

Farrukh Habib questioned the "justice" of the police who "couldn't handle the suspect's video."

Hammad Azhar said that names of the individuals nominated by Khan are missing in the FIR.



