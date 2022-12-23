Netflix reveals title of episodes for 'Ginny & Georgia' upcoming season

Netflix has revealed the titles of episodes for the upcoming season of Ginny & Georgia. The 10-episode-based series will be released on January 5, 2023.
After waiting nearly one year, the streaming giant announced in April 2022, that Ginny & Georgia had been renewed for a second season.
The first season of the series premiered on February 24, 2021, and ranked sixth in Netflix’s top 10 charts for 2021.
The upcoming season follows the story of a mother-daughter relationship between Ginny and Georgia.
Episode 201 – WELCOME BACK, BITCHES!
Episode 202 – Why Does Everything Have to Be So Terrible, All The Time, Forever?
Episode 203 – What Are You Playing at, Little Girl? – 55 minutes
Episode 204 – Happy My Birthday To You – 57 minutes
Episode 205 – Latkes Are Lit – 56 minutes
Episode 206 – A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special – 54 minutes
Episode 207 – We’re Going to Serenade the Shit Out of You – 52 minutes
Episode 208 – Hark! Darkness Descends! – 60 minutes
Episode 209 – Kill Gill – 59 minutes
Episode 210 – I’m Not Cinderella – 62 minutes
On December 14, Netflix released the official trailer for Ginny & Georgia on its official YouTube page.
