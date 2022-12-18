Pakistan spinners reduce napping Englishmen to 140-4 in Karachi Test

KARACHI: Pakistan's spinners Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed bagged three wickets before lunch as England fumbled to 140-4 on the second day of the third and final Test in Karachi on Sunday.
Resuming at 7-1, England lost three wickets in the morning session and trailed Pakistan's first innings total of 304 by 164 runs with six wickets intact.
At the interval, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease on 38 and 25 respectively as England looked to inflict a first-ever 3-0 clean sweep on Pakistan on their home grounds.
England won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second in Multan by 26.
Brook has once again taken the attack to the Pakistan bowlers like he did with his twin centuries in the first two Tests, having so far hit two sixes and three boundaries.
With the National Stadium pitch offering turn, left-armer Nauman trapped Ben Duckett leg before for 26 and had the experienced Joe Root caught low in the slip by Agha Salman for nought on the next ball.
Ollie Pope stood firm amidst the dual wicket fall, reaching his 11th fifty before he was bowled by Ahmed for 51, adding to the wicket he took on Saturday.
Pope hit four boundaries in his knock.
England dismissed Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the final Test of the series at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday, with home side skipper Babar Azam and Agha Salman putting on defiant half-centuries.
Babar hit a superb 78 at the top of the order while Salman made 56 later in the innings to take them to a respectable total as wickets fell regularly around them.
England were 7-1 at stumps with Ben Duckett (4) and Ollie Pope (3) batting together after Zak Crawley was trapped in front of the wicket for a duck in Abrar Ahmed's opening over.
Pakistan, who have already lost the series with defeats in Rawalpindi and Multan, won the toss and opted to bat on another flat track. But the hosts were rocked by England, who made early inroads in the first session in their bid for a clean sweep.
Spinner Jack Leach (4-140) first removed Abdullah Shafique with the new ball and took the catch that sent back Shan Masood off the bowling of paceman Mark Wood to leave Pakistan at 46-2 inside 13 overs, before Azhar Ali steadied the ship.
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand Test captain after more than six years in charge but will remain skipper of...
Star batter Babar Azam has been named as captain of Peshawar Zalmi for upcoming season eight of PSL
Residents have brought World Cup to Lyari, painting life-size murals of favourite players, hanging flags and bunting,...
Andrew Flintoff, 45, receives medical care at site of accident before being transferred to hospital
Argentines broke out into song and celebrations after country's hero Lionel Messi inspired team to 3-0 victory over...
France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in World Cup semi-finals today, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in...