PCB chair Ramiz Raja likely to be replaced: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB/ file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is likely to be replaced, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.



According to the sources, former PCB chair Najam Sethi is a strong candidate for the post.

Sethi reportedly had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and the premier is said to have given an indication to make Sethi the new chairman of the PCB.

The sources said that the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary for the change of the chairman to PM House.

Reports of Raja's replacement as the PCB chairman circulated a few times in the past, however, he had rejected the claims and had said that he was not going anywhere.



Former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

Sethi stepped down as the PCB chairman in 2018 when Imran Khan was sworn in as the prime minister. Sethi was appointed on a three-year term in 2017, however his sour relationship with Khan resulted in his early exit.

Sethi has also worked as the PCB chairman in 2013 and 2014.