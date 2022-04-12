PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja decides not to resign: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, who has close relations with former prime minister Imran Khan, has decided not to resign from his post, despite a change in the federal government, said sources on Tuesday.
The sources privy to the matter said that Ramiz Raja is waiting for a message from the new government and will continue to hold the position till then.
They further reported that in case Ramiz Raja resigns from his post, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s name will be considered for the coveted slot.
According to PCB's constitution, its patron-in-chief (Pakistan's PM) recommends the chairman's name to the board of governors, who vote for the candidate.
However, over the years, the PCB chairman changes with a change in the federal government.
In 2018, when Imran Khan made his government, then PCB chairman Najam Sethi was replaced by Ehsan Mani immediately.
Azam hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run target
Inclusion of Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had suffered a knee injury, in the team for today’s clash is...
"I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next...
Head's 101 guideS Australia to challenging 313-7 before 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out...
Australia now have just 13 fit players from the original squad of 16 and another illness or injury would make it...
The West Indian team will arrive in Islamabad on 5 June for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on 8, 10...