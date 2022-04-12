PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja decides not to resign: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, who has close relations with former prime minister Imran Khan, has decided not to resign from his post, despite a change in the federal government, said sources on Tuesday.

The sources privy to the matter said that Ramiz Raja is waiting for a message from the new government and will continue to hold the position till then.

They further reported that in case Ramiz Raja resigns from his post, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s name will be considered for the coveted slot.

According to PCB's constitution, its patron-in-chief (Pakistan's PM) recommends the chairman's name to the board of governors, who vote for the candidate.

However, over the years, the PCB chairman changes with a change in the federal government.

In 2018, when Imran Khan made his government, then PCB chairman Najam Sethi was replaced by Ehsan Mani immediately.