Thursday December 15, 2022
Ramiz to address Oxford Union in 2023

By Our Correspondent
December 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will be addressing the prestigious Oxford Union in February 2023.

The Oxford Union is a bastion of free speech and critical thinking platform where world leaders like Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Winston Churchill, and Dalai Lama to Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton, and global icons in Albert Einstein and Diego Maradona have shared their ideas over the years.

