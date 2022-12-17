Pak vs Eng: Pakistan writes history on opening day of third England Test

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (C) celebrates after taking wicket of England’s Zak Crawley (not pictured) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 17, 2022. — AFP

For the first time in cricket history, Pakistan initiated bowling attack with two successive spin overs on the opening day of the final Test against England in Karachi on Saturday.

The home side bowled their first two overs in a match with spinners, Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali.

Earlier, England spinners Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed shared six wickets between them on Saturday as Pakistan were dismissed for 304 on the opening day of the third and final Test in Karachi.

Leach grabbed 4-140 while teenager Ahmed finished with 2-89 after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a slow turner at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium).

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam top scored with 78 and Agha Salman made 56.

In reply, England lost Zak Crawley in the very first over of the innings for a duck with Abrar Ahmed striking for Pakistan. At stumps, the visitors were 7-1 and trailed by 297 runs.

England, on their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005, lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

The tourists made two changes from the last Test, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, becomes the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close's record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were left out. Wasim, 21, is playing his first Test.