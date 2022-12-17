Pak vs Eng: Pakistan win toss, bat first in Karachi Test

Pakistan win the toss, choose to bat first in Karachi — Twitter/ @TheRealPCB

Pakistan won the toss in Karachi and are batting first in the third and final Test match of the series against England, who are eyeing a whitewash.

Pakistan has made four changes to the playing XI with Muhammad Wasim Jr, Azhar Ali, Noman Ali and Shan Masood playing in place of Muhammad Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Zahid Mehmood and Mohammad Nawaz.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We will try to get a score and put pressure on them."

Rehan Ahmed, included in place of James Anderson, will make his Test debut for England in the third Test.

England already has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and is eyeing a historic whitewash.

The Babar Azam-led home team have run into an England side in fine form, thriving with an aggressive approach that has earned them eight wins from their past nine Tests.

On their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, England won the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi before pulling off a tough 26-run win in the second that finished in Multan on Monday.

Injury struck Pakistan

Pakistan's problems are compounded by injuries to their three main fast bowlers, with world-class spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out with a knee injury even before the start of the series.

Replacement Haris Rauf hurt his right quadriceps during the first Test, while Naseem Shah has not recovered from a shoulder injury sustained before the second Test.

Muhammad Wasim Jr makes Test debut

Mohammad Wasim Jr comes into the side for Muhammad Ali and is making his Test debut today against England. Azhar Ali, who announced his Test retirement on Friday, presented the Test cap to Wasim before the toss.

The all-rounder has played just seven first-class games before his Test debut today. He has scored 147 runs and took 20 wickets.

Azhar wished the youngster the best of luck with his debut. Wasim Jr has so far represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 26 T20Is.

On the other hand, England's 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed also made his Test debut. The young spinner replaced James Anderson in England's playing XI for the third Test.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)