Johnny Depp turns Jack Sparrow for YouTuber fan with illness

Johnny Depp is reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a bed-ridden fan.
The famous actor slipped into his Pirates of The Caribbean costume this week to appease fan Kori Parkin-Stovell, who is on his way to getting a third heart transplant.
Kori's family don't know how long he has to live.
Amid this, Johnny rang the YouTuber and later sent a video message to him.
"I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love."
Johnny said: "Captain Kori, I understand you're quite the YouTube channel man, or shall be.
"So what I'm saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."
He added: "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you."
