 
close
Friday December 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Johnny Depp turns Jack Sparrow for YouTuber fan with illness

Johnny Depp helps royal fan ahead of major heart surgery

By Web Desk
December 16, 2022
Johnny Depp turns Jack Sparrow for YouTuber fan with illness
Johnny Depp turns Jack Sparrow for YouTuber fan with illness

Johnny Depp is reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a bed-ridden fan.

The famous actor slipped into his Pirates of The Caribbean costume this week to appease fan Kori Parkin-Stovell, who is on his way to getting a third heart transplant.

Kori's family don't know how long he has to live.

Amid this, Johnny rang the YouTuber and later sent a video message to him.

"I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love."

Johnny said: "Captain Kori, I understand you're quite the YouTube channel man, or shall be.

"So what I'm saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He added: "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you."