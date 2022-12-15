Melissa Joan Hart reveals why she’s not in favour of Sabrina reboot

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has recently elaborated on why she’s not in favour of reboot.
“I just don't think it would be as great as the original,” said Melissa in an interview with E! News.
The actress continued, “I just don't think there's any way. People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we've seen.”
Melissa shared, “I always like to move forward,” however, she revealed that she’s aware of her fans who would want to see “more witchy goodness” over the years.
“Everybody talks about her and Harvey (Nate Richert) have a baby and the baby finds out she's got powers or something,” remarked Melissa.
The actress commented, “However, if that sounds familiar—it's because it is.”
Melissa recalled, “That was done with Bewitched spin-off.”
“That's been done a lot. If someone can figure out a different way in, that'd be great,” she added.
