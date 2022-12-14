Lords of Lockdown makes it to Rotterdam International Film Festival

Lords of Lockdown is based on stories of lockdown, which basically talks about struggles of common people as they struggle each other during the most unexpectedly tragic times of India’s lockdown. The film is making its way towards International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
The festival will take place from 26th January to 6th February 2023 in Netherlands. The film was also shown at New York Indian Film Festival back in April and was also selected at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in July.
The director, Mihir Fadnavis said, "It is indeed a delight! 'Lords or Lockdown' is a reflection of how the common man of India took the baton in his own hand and not only helped himself but others too.”
He further added, "The pandemic taught us the eminence of helping each other selflessly which is also the essence of the film. I am elated over the recognition that 'Lords of Lockdown' has been receiving. It is really humbling for all of us."
