Prince Harry conned into revealing call with Russian hackers: DETAILS

Prince Harry was reportedly once conned into sharing his personal email and phone number with Russian hackers

Prince Harry was reportedly once conned into some revealing phone calls with a pair of Russian hackers who he assumed to be Swedish activist Greta Thunberg; insiders have revealed.

This comes after Palace officials has to contact Netflix and Archewell to confirm the authenticity of emails sent by an unknown media company which contained bombshell claims not yet shown on Prince Harry’s Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

Soon after, insiders revealed the reason behind Palace officials’ caution; Prince Harry himself had once fallen for a similar scam and emailed his phone number and personal email to a pair of Russian hackers pretending to be Greta.

“There is a lot of caution, of course, and there are two words to explain that: Greta Thunberg,” an insider shared, as per The Daily Mail.

The outlet further shared the insider’s revelations: “Prince Harry responded to an email sent by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, giving them his personal email and phone number. He even rang them back from his mobile.”

The Duke of Sussex even had ‘two unguarded conversations’ with the hackers on New Year’s Eve and January 222, 2020, during which he thought he was speaking to Greta and her father.

In the conversations, later leaked by the hackers, Prince Harry was heard criticising then-US President Donald Trump, with one of the hackers even telling The Sun: “We were shocked when he emailed us. No one ever checked us out to see who we really were.”