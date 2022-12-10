PML-N ready to accept Elahi as CM Punjab, snap poll demand conditionally: sources

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (left) gestures alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ready to accept Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) demand for fresh elections, but conditionally, sources in the party said Saturday.

“PML-N is in close contact with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain,” the sources told Geo News.

“As soon it gets something solid from Shujaat, the PML-N will move ahead with its strategy.”

Sources further said in case of dissolution of assemblies, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be requested to return to Pakistan immediately.

“Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed at the airport,” party sources told Geo News — as the coalition parties are now daring PTI Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies as they are ready to face him in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, they added that CM Elahi and Shujaat were also back in touch; however, no political discussions had so far been reported to have taken place between them.



Quoting the party stance, sources said the PML-N did not want Elahi’s “double game.” “He (CM Punjab) will have to come out in the open [with what they have on their mind].”

Sources added that the party leadership also directed its divisional presidents during the PML-N Punjab meetings to prepare the lists of expected candidates for their constituencies.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanullah told Geo News that Shujaat was an ally of the coalition parties and it’s not uncommon for two sides to hold meetings.

“We just don’t want a double game like before,” the minister said.

A day earlier, Sanaullah said preparations for a historic welcome to PML-N supremo Nawaz were in full swing.

"We have kicked off work on arrangements from today. Workers from every union council will come to greet the party president holding banners with Nawaz Sharif's name inscribed on them," the minister said speaking to the media Friday.

"Nawaz Sharif's welcome will decide [who will win] the general election."

PML-N senior leader and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had earlier this week claimed the elder Sharif is coming in January next year.

Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness. He has been living in the UK capital city in self-exile.