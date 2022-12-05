Aaron Carter's one-year-old son will inherit his estate, says the late singer's mother

Aaron Carter's mother wants her grandson to have everything that is left of his father.

According to TMZ, the late singer's mother, Jane Carter recently told the outlet on December 4th, 2022, that she wants Aaron's one-year-old son, Prince, to inherit all of his dad’s assets.

The late rapper died without a will, a source confirmed to Us Weekly shortly after his death.

The matriarch “thinks Aaron would’ve wanted everything to go to his son, and the family doesn’t need the money,” per TMZ.

Jane also told the outlet that she would like to have a relationship with her grandson, even though she has not met him yet, and also Aaron’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, who currently has custody of Prince.

Martin recently told Us Weekly that she didn’t want any “bad blood” with Aaron’s family after it was confirmed that she would not be invited to spread the late singer's ashes in the Florida Keys this spring. She emphasised that her biggest concern was taking care of their son.

“I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate,” Martin exclusively told TMZ on November 29. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

She also added that "Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

According to Page Six, after Aaron was tragically found dead in his bathtub at the age 34 on November 5th, 2022, Jane asked her daughter Angel – Aaron’s twin – to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate.

Although the I Want Candy singer died without a will, his personal property and real estate portfolio — which is reportedly worth around half a million dollars — would most likely be inherited by his son, per California succession laws, the outlet stated.