Kendall Jenner pokes fun at viral cucumber-cutting video for Halloween

Kendall Jenner poked fun at herself, dressing up as a cucumber slice, a nod to her viral cucumber slicing video.

In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired back in May of this year, Kendall was visiting her mom, Kris Jenner. She began to prepare herself a snack after turning down her mom's offer to have their chef make one for her. She then proceeded to awkwardly cut the cucumber and at one point, crossed her hands over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

After being warned by her mom to "be careful," she admitted that she is "kinda scared" and looked at the camera to tell viewers: "I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever.”

For her cucumber outfit, Kendall was dressed in a huge cucumber slice as she held a fake kitchen knife, wore green spandex leggings, and bright green eyeshadow. The model, 26, shared a photo of her costume on Instagram and captioned, “I'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”

Kendall also modelled the costume on TikTok, setting the video to audio from Mean Girls, in which Lindsay Lohan's character says, "In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it."



The outfit was her second for Halloween night, her first one being a sultry version of Toy Story’s cowgirl toy, Jessie. Per PEOPLE, the costume featured La Roxx cow-print chaps attached to cheeky Y/Project denim belted bottoms, a cropped button-up with yellow and red detailing and a red wide-brimmed cowgirl hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery.

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie also poked fun at the viral moment when she posted a TikTok video from their sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker and wrote: "Me and cucumber girl."

