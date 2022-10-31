No entry to Islamabad without assurance of ‘peaceful protest’, Sanaullah tells PTI

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday reiterated that the PTI marchers would not be allowed to enter Islamabad without getting assurance of a "peaceful protest" from their leadership.

Speaking during Geo News' programme “Naya Pakistan”, Sanaullah said, “In compliance with the court orders, they (PTI marchers) will be allowed to enter Islamabad if they assure us of a peaceful protest.”



He maintained that the government has not yet decided whether to let the long march enter Islamabad or not.

Responding to a question about threats to slain journalist Arshad Sharif, the interior minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister issued the threat alert at the directions of the PTI chief.

"None of the journalists who have fled the country has reported any threat," the interior minister added.

Dubbing Imran Khan a "fitna (rabble-rouser)" he asks can any politician deny talks.

"It is Imran Khan's narrative to not talk to the Opposition," he said further stating that according to Khan's narrative dying is better than sitting with the Opposition.

To another question about the dialogue offer, he said the PTI leader sent a message for talks on the election date and appointment of the army chief.

PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry also contacted the government over the matters a few days back, he added.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned down the suggestions presented by Imran Khan, Sanaullah added.

"PTI is divided into two factions. One faction supports the insanity, while the other, somehow, wants a way out," said the interior minister.

The minister maintained that the prime minister is the concerned person to decide the army chief's appointment and election date.

Fawad also approached the government and asked for talks around four to five days ago, Sanaullah said.

"Fawad Chaudhry was insisting that elections should be held in March-April, while we suggested October for the polls in the country," he added.

"We told them not to impose conditions for dialogues," said the interior minister.

Referring to the recent audio leak reportedly featuring Ali Amin Gandapur, Sanaullah said that the marchers should not be allowed to enter Islamabad based on the audio that surfaced yesterday.