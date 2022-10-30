Kendal Jenner turns into Jessie from ‘Toy Story’ for Halloween

Kendall Jenner put her own spin on Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween.

The model, 26, shared the photo of her outfit on Instagram and looked nothing short of sensational. She captioned the post, “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy (sic)”

The model flashed her toned midriff in a cartoon style white shirt with a large collar, buttons, and yellow cuff detailing. She also stayed true to the hair and makeup as she wore red hair which was braided into two plaits.

Adding a sexy twist, instead of the booty shorts, the model opted for denim underwear, which she clipped cow print cut out crouch trousers to.

On her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off the ensemble as she was stepping out the house. In the Stories, the model switched up her high-necked shirt for a more revealing cropped strapless number with the same pattern.

Over the years, Jenner has dressed up in pretty glamourous outfits. Staying true to her fashion model roots, Jenner dressed as the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in 2015.

In 2017, Jenner took inspiration from the '90s cartoon The Powerpuff Girls, but with an edgy twist, for her costume in 2017. Dressed in a black mini skirt, thigh-high boots and a bikini top, she completed her Buttercup look with a green-streaked sleek black bob.

Channelling a fembot from the Austin Powers series in 2018, Jenner adorned a see-through slip dress, light pink gloves, fur-trimmed heels and a voluminous blonde wig.

In 2020, she did a pretty convincing Pamela Anderson impression when she dressed as the actress's character from the 1996 film Barb Wire.