Team demands I perform and deliver match wins: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks during interview with ICC. — Screengrab/ICC video

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says being named among one of the contemporary cricketing greats is a confidence booster for him.



The young right-handed batter, who has been the team leader in most victories for the Men in Green, is also one of the best batters in the world as he ranked fourth in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I player rankings.

Despite going through a rough patch lately, Babar is hailed as a "King" among fans, making him one of the most adored cricketers in Pakistan.

"When your name is included in the list of contemporary greats, that gives you confidence," Babar said in an exclusive interview with ICC Digital released on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old skipper said that he tries his best to perform well for the country in every match.

"The aim is to try and perform well in every game as the team expects me to deliver them a win."

Babar further stated said that it's the captain's job to have confidence in his team and have belief in their abilities to get the best out of them.

Babar thanked God that he had learned a lot in terms of man-management skills.

"By the grace of Allah, I have honed my man-management skills and learned a lot of things," he said.

The skipper said that as a batter, he always tries to perform in such a way that it is better for Pakistan so that the country wins the match.

Praising the skipper, batter Shan Masood said that Babar Azam will turn out to be one of the greatest batters Pakistan has ever had.

"It's a joy to watch him train every day and perform on the ground," he said.