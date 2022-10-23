Babar Azam says confident Pakistan to comeback after India defeat

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam waits for the toss during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

MELBOURNE: After suffering a nail-biting defeat at the hands of arch-rival India in the opening match of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he is confident that Green Shirts would make a comeback in the tournament.

Speaking during a post-match presser, Babar Azam said, "[We] will learn from mistakes."

Talking about Pakistan's performance in their first match in the mega-event and the future strategies of the squad, Azam said: "It feels bad when we come too close [to the victory] and lose the match. I am confident the team will make a comeback in the tournament."

"We used the main bowlers first to take wickets," the skipper said, justifying his decision to send Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf early on in the match.

Even though Pakistan's game went downhill after the no- and wide ball in the last over, Babar appreciated Muhammad Nawaz's bowling during the match and sought support for Shaheen following his comeback after a months-long knee injury.

The skipper also appreciated India's former captain Virat Kohli for his incredible innings, despite the pressure.

"Virat Kohli has handled the pressure very well. His innings made an immense difference," the Pakistan captain said, lauding India for playing calculated cricket.