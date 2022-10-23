Pak vs Ind: Masood, Ahmed's half-tons boost Pakistan to 159 against India

MELBOURNE: Pakistan batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood bolstered Pakistan to post a 160-run target with crucial 76-runs partnership against arch-rivals India in the opening T20 World Cup game on Sunday.
The Men in Green suffered losses early in the game as the opening duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were sent to the dugout for 0-1 and 4-12, respectively.
Later, Shan and Iftekhar's partnership was broken by Mohammad Shami in the 13th over as he dismissed Ahmed (51), giving a major boost to his team.
In just the next over, Hardik Pandya was able to get the scalp of Shadab Khan (5). After this, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz were also dismissed back-to-back.
The Green Shirts suffered two major blows early in the game as the opening duo — skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan — were dismissed in under five overs.
After winning the toss and putting Pakistan to bat first, India took control by restricting the Men In Green from scoring and dismissing the dangerous Pakistani skipper in the first ball of the second over.
Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in the second over, dismissed Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw.
In the fourth over, Singh — who did not perform well in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup — got the wicket of Rizwan (4).
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
More to follow...
