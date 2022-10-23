Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood pins high hopes on 'world class' Naseem Shah

Pakistan team celebrating after taking a wicket during T20 World Cup warm-up match. — Instagram/@therealPCB

Cricket fans are all pumped up for the hi-octane Pakistan vs India match at the ongoing T20 World Cup as they expect a fulfilling contest in the big match.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign with the confidence of their historical victory against India in the last T20 World Cup, in today's clash with the arch-rivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, due to start at 1pm.



Here is which players fans must watch out for in the high-voltage clash

In a small talk with the ICC, Pakistan top order batter Shan Masood said that he would like to see young pacer Naseem Shah to perform on a world class level and "rub shoulders" with top Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf.

In the batting department, Shan said he wants Haider Ali to perform and meet the expectations all Pakistani fans have of him

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is set to begin at 1pm Pakistan time, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) — a cricket stadium that can house 100,000 spectators — and fans can expect a complete match.