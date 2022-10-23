Pak vs Ind: Haris Rauf shares who's wicket he'd love to take in T20 World Cup

With all eyes on today's hi-octane Pakistan vs India match today, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has revealed which batter's wicket he would to take in this tournament.
The ICC shared a reel ahead of the most anticipated match where Rauf told responded to the question:
"In this tournament, who's wicket would you love to take?"
"Virat Kohli," the passionate fast bowler replied straight away.
Watch the reel here:
The heartbeats are thumping faster as the big match between arch-rivals Green Shirts and India at T20 World Cup, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), nears.
Rauf is one of the pacers fans love to see on the field as he has shown some excellent performances at the Asia Cup 2022, home series against England and tri-nation series in New Zealand.
The pacer could play a key role for the Men in Green not only due to being good in form but also holding plenty of experience playing at the MCG as the lead pacer for Melbourne Stars in the BBL.
Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, told reporters on Saturday that Haris has been sharing information about MCG conditions with his team-mates.
“Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players in our team. He recently played tremendously, especially in Shaheen’s absence," the skipper said.
