T20 World Cup 2022: Babar, Rohit wish for Pak vs Ind to complete amid rain warning

India captain Rohit Sharma (left) with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/PCB

Pakistan and India skippers, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma are wishing for the hi-octane Pakistan vs India match at the T20 World Cup to be contested till the last ball as the risks of rain loom large over the game scheduled to be played in Melbourne on Sunday.



Speaking at a press conference at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the eve of the most-anticipated match, Babar said that weather is not in their hands but he would like to see a contest of full 40 overs being played on Sunday.

Babar backed his team ahead of T20 World Cup game against India saying that he has full confidence on all members of the squad and any player can win match for the team on any given day

'Not a two-men show'

He said that team doesn’t rely on two players and anyone can win the match for us.

“It is an incorrect impression that our team is just a two-man show,” the Pakistani captain responded when a journalist said that Pakistan's team mainly depends on the batting duo of Babar and Rizwan.

“We have players who can win matches and they’ve won games for Pakistan in past. As captain I have full confidence in every member of my side,” said the Pakistani captain.

He said that having players like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz also gives the team an advantage as these batters can bat in any position.

Sharing updates on Shan Masood's availability, Babar said that the top-order batter is fully fit and available for the game against India. However, he said that Fakhar Zaman will not be available for selection.

“Fakhar is not fully fit yet, he will take a few more days so he is not available tomorrow. Shan has fully recovered and has cleared his tests,” Babar said.

'Ready to encounter any situation'

Babar said that as a team, the Men in Green are ready to encounter any situation and will give their 100%. He said that a final XI is in his mind but it will be finalised only after seeing the conditions.

He also said that the way Pakistan's pace attack is performing is confidence boosting.

The Pakistani skipper said that Haris Rauf has played a lot of Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground and has shared information about the venue.

He also praised the fast bowler for his recent performances.

“Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players we have. He recently played tremendously, especially in absence of Shaheen.” Babar said.

'Can't make mistakes or take any team lightly'

Pakistan has defeated India in two of their last three encounters in 12 months and Babar is confident of continuing with the momentum but warned against any complacency.

“In T20s, you can not afford mistakes and you can not take any team lightly. You’ve to be at your best,” he said.

“We have our plans in place and will try to execute them properly on Sunday,” Babar said.

The Pakistani captain added that players from both teams are respectful to each other on and off the field.

“As sportsmen, we are taught to respect our opponents and we have good terms with all the players,” he said.

'Green Shirts could give India a tough time'

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Sharma said that he wishes that Sunday's hi-octane Pakistan vs India match at the World Cup is played in full.

"It would be a good contest if 40 overs are completed," Sharma said.

The Indian skipper said the Green Shirts could give India a tough time as they have a good bowling attack. He, however, added that his side's strength is good batting.