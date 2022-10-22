Indian skipper Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference in Melbourne. — screengrab

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has said that the decision to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which recently refused to tour Pakistan for the Asian cricket tournament due to take place next year.



BCCI secretary Jay Shah — who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) secretary of the BCCI — had demanded a neutral venue for the next season of Asia Cup 2023, saying "we will not travel to Pakistan."



"Currently, we are focused on the [ongoing] T20 World Cup," Sharma said during a press conference in Melbourne, when asked to comment on India touring Pakistan.



He said that he wishes that Sunday's hi-octane Pakistan vs India match at the World Cup is played in full.

There is a possibility that the thriller may be washed out due to a heavy rain forecast in Melbourne.

"It would be a good contest if forty overs are completed," Sharma said.

'Good bowling attack'

The Indian skipper said the Green Shirts could give India a tough time as they have a good bowling attack. He, however, added that his side's strength is good batting.

He said that Pakistan's current squad is a challenging one and they played quite well in the T20 World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup 2022.

Sharma said that India need to focus on bowling and fielding to win the match.

He further stated that overcoming flaws was important after the last T20 World Cup.

"We are focusing more on effort than results," he concluded.