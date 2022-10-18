India won't be visiting Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP/ file

India will not be touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket board decided during an annual general meeting.

Cricbuzz reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.



"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI and also the president of the ACC, said.



"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches. Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.