Pak vs Ind: Latest weather condition in Melbourne

Amid risks of a washout at one of the most anticipated cricket matches between Pakistan and India at the ongoing T20 World Cup due to heavy rain forecasts, good news emerged Saturday for cricket fans as the weather in Melbourne seems to have taken a turn.



The hi-octane clash of two of the biggest teams in the game of cricket is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne cricket stadium on Sunday.

The natives of the city say that the weather is extremely unpredictable and can change within minutes. It happened today (Saturday) too as the sun came out after a cloudy and overcast morning.

The recent change in weather has reduced the chances of heavy rain on Sunday from 90% to only 24%. However, the rain forecast for Saturday evening remains in place.

The weather has gone against forecasts during the last two days, so cricket fans can hope for a sunny day to ensure a successful match on Sunday.