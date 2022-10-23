Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's dismissal on golden duck upsets fans

Fans were left disappointed as Pakistan skipper was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck in the high-voltage match against the arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India's Arshdeep Singh, in his first ball in just the second over, dismissed Babar for 0-1 with a full, straight, and pinned lbw.
The Pakistani skipper tried to work the ball away with a roll of his wrists but it skidded into his shin.
Babar — ranked among the top batters in the world — has always been a crucial part of the squad when it comes to India or any other team.
Here's how fans responded:
