Babar Azam slips another spot in latest ICC T20I batter rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot. — AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slipped another spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings for batters, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan continues his reign on the top spot.



On Wednesday, the ICC released its latest list of the top T20 batters in the world, according to which Babar dropped to number 4 after he was knocked out on a golden duck in the high-voltage match against India at the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Virat Kohli — after his sparkling match-winning knock at the same match — jumped six places to enter top 10. The former Indian captain is now placed on the number nine position in the rankings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is still at the top of the chart with 849 rating points.

However, New Zealand opener Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 against Australia has helped him go up three places to second.

“The innings sees Conway jump past India's Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and South Africa veteran Aiden Markram and within striking distance to challenge Rizwan for top billing at a career high rating of 831 rating points,” the ICC said in a press release.

“Allen too is on the move, with his swashbuckling knock against the Aussies helping him improve a whopping 17 places to equal 13th overall on the list for batters,” it added.

Apart from Rizwan and Babar, no other Pakistan player is in the top 10 ICC T20I rankings for batters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s highest-ranked T20I bowler, according to ICC rankings, is Haris Rauf in 15th place. He is closely followed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan in 16th place.

In the all-rounder’s rankings, no Pakistan player is in the top 20 positions.