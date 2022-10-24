Tim Burton regrets working for Disney with 'Dumbo': 'I was dumbo'

Tim Burton is not returning to make Disney remakes, as the filmmaker calls a company "big horrible circus," as per Deadline.

The 64-year-old has more than 40 years of relationship with the entertainment giant; however, after the 2019 remake of Dumbo, the director decided to call it quits, "My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there," he said. "The thing about Dumbo is that's why I think my days with Disney are done: I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus, and I needed to escape."

"That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level," Burton added.

The Corpse Bride filmmaker also lambasted Disney for moving away from smaller projects instead of focusing on its more established Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars franchises, "It's gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated," he added. "There's less room for different types of things."

And the idea of dabbling in the Marvel universe isn't exactly his thing. "I can only deal with one universe," adding, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."

Tim Burton has made several films with Disney, including The Nightmare Before Christmas; James and the Giant Peach; Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass; Frankenweenie; and Dumbo.