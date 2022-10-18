Meghan Markle opens up about being a ‘briefcase girl’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

file footage

Meghan Markle has finally addressed her stint as a ‘briefcase girl’ on Deal or No Deal before hitting it big with her role in Suits and eventually marrying Prince Harry, telling her Spotify podcast listeners that she didn’t like the way she felt during the job.



As per Newsweek, the Duchess of Sussex talked about ‘Breaking Down the Bimbo’ in the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, telling listeners how her job as the briefcase girl on the reality show made her feel less smart.

In the episode that aired on October 18, 2022, and featured Paris Hilton as a guest, Meghan shared: "I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel which was not smart.”

“And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there, and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she continued.

Meghan went on to add: “I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype.”

The Duchess of Sussex joined the game show at the start of her acting career in the mid 2000’s, also telling her podcast audience that she took up the job to ‘get money and health insurance’.

“There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain,” Meghan recalled.

She then added: “Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up. And there were different stations for having your lashes, put on, or your extensions put in…”

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains,” Meghan also shared.