Asad Umar says Imran Khan will not go back to assembly after winning elections

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar has said that his party's chairman Imran Khan would not go back to the National Assembly after winning the latest by-elections.

Talking to journalists, Umar said: "Today's election was a referendum. Imran Khan will not return to the assembly after winning and he will also not take the oath."

The former federal minister said the party's chairman has directed all workers to observe "Youm-e-Tashakur".

After reclaiming multiple seats in the by-polls, the PTI secretary-general said that decision-makers should realise their mistake.

He asked: “Is there any ambiguity in the minds of the decision-makers?"

He expressed hope that the people in power would take a decision without putting the public in trouble.

“Our only demand is to give people the right to vote,” said Umar.

The public expressed its anger for what they suffered during the past six months, he added. The PTI leader said that people have rejected the "incompetent mafia" and the "market" set up in Sindh House.

The people have understood that Pakistan has reached an important turning point, Umar said, adding that the people have two options — join the war of "foreign countries" or take decisions in line with national interests.