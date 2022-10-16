Vicky Kaushal shares unseen BTS pictures of 'Sardar Udham' as the film completes one year

Sardar Udham has been directed by Shoojit Sircar

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of his historical drama film Sardar Udham.

Vicky, on this special occasion, shared un-seen pictures from behind the scenes of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote: “It’s been a year. Forever grateful. #SardarUdham.”



The story of Sardar Udham revolved around the life of Udham Singh, Punjab’s freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London as a retaliation for the massacre of 1919 Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.



Shoojit Sircar’s directorial film also featured: Stephan Hogan, Shaun Scott, Banita Sandhu, Kristy Averton and Amol Parashar. The film received a massive response by the audience and by the critics.

On the work front, the Sanju actor has Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar coming up next. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Moreover, the actor has teamed up with director Aanand L Rai for a love story, reported PinkVilla.