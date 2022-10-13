Imran ‘misleads’ people, says Khawaja Saad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Wednesday that he was not interested in the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. While he added that Imran Khan is denial that no action will be taken against him.
“We had been a victim of revenge for five years,” he said while talking to media in Lahore. “False cases had been made against us during the tenure of Imran Khan,” he alleged. “Imran misleads people. He is a hatemonger,” he deplored. While he also added that Imran Khan has no morality and never speaks the truth. “Imran’s politics is based on lies,” he added. He said that everyone is aware of what Shaukat Tareen said regarding International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The federal minister asked Imran Khan to get the audios of audios leaks tested. While he added that President Dr Arif Alvi has also admitted that Imran Khan was not ousted because of any conspiracy. He said that this stance of Imran Khan has failed.
