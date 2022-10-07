‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: First-day income of movie to be donated to flood victims

KARACHI: A major portion of the first-day’s income of the film -‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’- will be donated for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. It was announced by the team of the movie. The social media users are hailing the decision.

The advance booking for the tickets of the film has also got momentum as the day of release approaches. With the support of Geo films, the film will be released simultaneously in the country and abroad on October 13. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat are main protagonist of the movie.