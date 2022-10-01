Justice Isa asks CJP to complete SC judges’ strength

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial to adhere to his constitutional duty and complete the strength of judges of the apex court.

In a letter addressed to the CJP on Saturday, Justice Isa said: “Sir, I have repeatedly called upon you to do your constitutional duty and let the members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan do theirs.” He asked the CJP to convene a meeting of the commission immediately to enable it to nominate judges to the SC. He said the constitution required that expeditious justice be ensured and this responsibility fell upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“We must not let down the people of Pakistan, erode their confidence in the supreme court and continue to waste their hard-earned money,” Justice Isa said, adding that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan comprised nine members including the CJP who acted as its chairman. He said over 50,000 cases had accumulated in the supreme court, adding that the CJP and 16 judges constituted the supreme court. He said there were five vacancies in the SC. “It pains me to state that cases filed in the supreme court are unlikely to ever get decided if the vacancies are not filled,” the senior judge, said, adding that the people of Pakistan invested heavily in the supreme court which employed about 700 staff and had a considerable budget.

“Therefore, it is not understandable why the supreme court is working at a significant 30 per cent reduced capacity,” Justice Isa said and added that every passing day is adding to the existing mountain of cases, threatening to render it insurmountable, which may leave the SC dysfunctional.

Justice Isa sent copies of his letter to JCP members and the JCP secretary. He also sent the copies to former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as well as retired SC judges including Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.