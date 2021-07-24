SC judge Qazi Faez Isa, wife Sarina Isa test positive for coronavirus

Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — File photo

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife, Saina Isa, have tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the apex-court said Saturday, as the country battles the pandemic.

"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement said.

In November last year, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, 59, had passed away after losing the battle to coronavirus.

The PHC's top judge was undergoing treatment at Islamabad's Kulsum International Hospital.

The development comes as a slight drop was recorded in the daily cases and death counts Saturday morning.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen and now stands at 4.89%, according to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal.

At least 37,636 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,841 came back positive.