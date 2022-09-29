Youth asked to benefit from employment schemes

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Trade Abdul Kareem on Wednesday urged the youth to take advantage of the schemes launched by the KP government to provide them dignified employment. He said this while addressing a convention of Young Leader Parliament at the Nishtar Hall Peshawar, said a handout.

The special assistant said the provincial government was providing all possible financial support to the youth in every sector.

He said several projects have been started to provide youth interest-free loans for starting their own business and getting decent employment opportunities. The youth should benefit from these projects and become not job seekers, but job providers, he added.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment could help them in this regard.

Abdul Kareem said the KP government had developed and promoted SMEs in merged districts and started several projects for which grants were being given to the youth for employment.

Earlier, the President of the Young Leader Parliament, Naveed, said the aim of the organization was to train the youth in leadership quality so that they could take the best decisions in practical life.

Bank of Khyber Vice-President Atif Hanif urged the young leaders to work with honesty and promote new ideas. Help the government in providing employment by starting your own business using modern technology, he added. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment Vice-Chairman Syed Mahmood said youth were the future of the country.